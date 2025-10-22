PM wants ‘proper scrutiny’ of Prince Andrew’s use of Royal Lodge
- Sir Keir Starmer has backed calls for Prince Andrew to give evidence to a parliamentary select committee inquiry regarding his living situation.
- On Wednesday, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey questioned the prime minister on the need for scrutiny of the Crown Estate, specifically mentioning Prince Andrew's occupancy of Royal Lodge.
- It followed revelations that Prince Andrew has paid only a peppercorn rent for the 30-room Windsor mansion for over 20 years.
- Sir Keir replied that "proper scrutiny" is important for all Crown properties and confirmed his support for such an inquiry.
- This development occurs after Andrew announced he would give up the use of his royal titles, amidst renewed focus on his connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.