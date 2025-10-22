Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

PM wants ‘proper scrutiny’ of Prince Andrew’s use of Royal Lodge

Millie Cooke Political Correspondent
Ed Davey calls for inquiry over Prince Andrew Royal Lodge revelations at PMQs
  • Sir Keir Starmer has backed calls for Prince Andrew to give evidence to a parliamentary select committee inquiry regarding his living situation.
  • On Wednesday, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey questioned the prime minister on the need for scrutiny of the Crown Estate, specifically mentioning Prince Andrew's occupancy of Royal Lodge.
  • It followed revelations that Prince Andrew has paid only a peppercorn rent for the 30-room Windsor mansion for over 20 years.
  • Sir Keir replied that "proper scrutiny" is important for all Crown properties and confirmed his support for such an inquiry.
  • This development occurs after Andrew announced he would give up the use of his royal titles, amidst renewed focus on his connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
