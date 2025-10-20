York MP calls for law change to strip Prince Andrew of dukedom
- Rachael Maskell, the MP for York Central, has called for Parliament to empower the King to permanently strip royals, including Prince Andrew, of their titles.
- Ms Maskell highlighted Prince Andrew's association with York, a city with strong values, and referenced a poll indicating local residents' desire for the formal removal of his Duke of York title.
- Currently, Prince Andrew has voluntarily relinquished some honours, but a formal removal of titles such as Duke of York requires an Act of Parliament.
- The proposal comes just days before the publication of a memoir by Andrew’s late alleged victim, Virginia Giuffre, to whom he paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case; he has consistently denied her allegations.
- Some opposition MPs support the proposed move, though Labour's Bridget Phillipson stated it is not a government matter.