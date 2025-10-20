Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

York MP calls for law change to strip Prince Andrew of dukedom

People of Windsor react as Prince Andrew stripped of titles
  • Rachael Maskell, the MP for York Central, has called for Parliament to empower the King to permanently strip royals, including Prince Andrew, of their titles.
  • Ms Maskell highlighted Prince Andrew's association with York, a city with strong values, and referenced a poll indicating local residents' desire for the formal removal of his Duke of York title.
  • Currently, Prince Andrew has voluntarily relinquished some honours, but a formal removal of titles such as Duke of York requires an Act of Parliament.
  • The proposal comes just days before the publication of a memoir by Andrew’s late alleged victim, Virginia Giuffre, to whom he paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case; he has consistently denied her allegations.
  • Some opposition MPs support the proposed move, though Labour's Bridget Phillipson stated it is not a government matter.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in