Most of Andrew's compensation could be spent repairing Royal Lodge

A lot of Andrew’s six-figure payment from King Charles could be spent on renovating Royal Lodge
A lot of Andrew’s six-figure payment from King Charles could be spent on renovating Royal Lodge (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP, File)
  • Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is reportedly due a six-figure compensation sum for surrendering his lease on Royal Lodge after being stripped of his royal titles.
  • The potential payout, which could be up to £558,000, is for moving out of the 30-room mansion before his lease expires in 2078.
  • Sources suggest Royal Lodge is in significant disrepair, with issues including a potentially collapsing flat roof and crumbling walls.
  • Andrew was contractually obliged to maintain the property, and the cost of these necessary repairs may be deducted from his compensation package.
  • If the repair costs exceed the compensation, Andrew could end up out of pocket, with his financial support expected to come from the King's private finances.
