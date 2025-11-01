Most of Andrew’s compensation could be spent repairing Royal Lodge
- Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is reportedly due a six-figure compensation sum for surrendering his lease on Royal Lodge after being stripped of his royal titles.
- The potential payout, which could be up to £558,000, is for moving out of the 30-room mansion before his lease expires in 2078.
- Sources suggest Royal Lodge is in significant disrepair, with issues including a potentially collapsing flat roof and crumbling walls.
- Andrew was contractually obliged to maintain the property, and the cost of these necessary repairs may be deducted from his compensation package.
- If the repair costs exceed the compensation, Andrew could end up out of pocket, with his financial support expected to come from the King's private finances.