Prince Andrew’s tenancy agreement released by Crown Estate

Rachael Maskell explains why she thinks Andrew should lose his titles
  • The Crown Estate released Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge tenancy agreement, revealing he has not paid rent for over two decades.
  • The 2003 lease required a £1 million payment and £7.5 million for refurbishments, with only an annual 'peppercorn' rent since.
  • Andrew and his family are permitted to live in the 30-bedroom Windsor property until 2078 under the terms of the agreement.
  • The disclosure follows heightened public and parliamentary demands for transparency and calls for Andrew to vacate the residence.
  • The contract includes forfeiture clauses for non-payment of rent or breach of tenant covenants, and mandates regular property maintenance.
