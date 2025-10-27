Where will Prince Andrew move to if he has to leave Royal Lodge?
- Prince Andrew has reportedly agreed to leave Royal Lodge, his 30-room residence - on the condition that he and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, are given two other royal properties.
- The prince is facing pressure to leave due to his association with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, despite strenuously denying all allegations.
- Andrew has reportedly requested Frogmore Cottage for himself and Adelaide Cottage for Ms Ferguson in return for giving up his lease.
- Frogmore Cottage was previously occupied by Prince Harry and Meghan, while Adelaide Cottage is currently home to the Prince and Princess of Wales, who are planning to move out.
- Alternative properties considered if his demands are not met include Wood Farm in Sandringham or Craigowan Lodge on the Balmoral estate.