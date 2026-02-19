Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

What happens now Andrew has been arrested? Police custody explained

Police commentator reveals how long Andrew can be held by police
  • British police have arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on suspicion of misconduct in public office, and he is currently being held in police custody.
  • Police can usually hold individuals in police custody for up to 24 hours before they must be charged or released, but for serious crimes, this detention period can be extended to 36 or 96 hours.
  • Individuals may be released on police bail if there is insufficient evidence to charge them, requiring them to return for further questioning.
  • Policing commentator Danny Shaw told BBC Radio 5 that the former prince will be held in "a cell in a custody suite" with just "a bed and a toilet", awaiting his police interview.
  • If charged, conditional bail may be imposed on Prince Andrew with restrictions, such as a curfew. Alternatively, he could be released under investigation, meaning he is free to go without restrictions while police continue their inquiries, with potential for future arrest and charge.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in