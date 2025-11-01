Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Calls for Andrew to clarify friendship with Jeffrey Epstein intensify

Andrew lost his royal titles due to his links to Epstein
Andrew lost his royal titles due to his links to Epstein (Getty)
  • Calls for Andrew Mountbatten Windsor to answer questions in the US regarding his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein have intensified.
  • This follows King Charles removing Andrew's royal titles and confirming his eviction from his Windsor Castle residence.
  • US lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee, investigating the Epstein case, have renewed demands for Andrew to testify, suggesting he could appear remotely.
  • Democrat Congressmen Raja Krishnamoorthi and Suhas Subramanyam urged Andrew to testify voluntarily to aid justice for survivors and prevent future incidents.
  • A UK trade minister also encouraged Andrew to comply with US requests, and the UK police watchdog has contacted the Metropolitan Police regarding related media reports.
