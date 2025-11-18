Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Congressman warns Andrew that silence will not make the Epstein inquiry disappear

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor not responded to US Congress over Epstein files
  • Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is accused of “hiding” from a U.S. government committee’s request for a “transcribed interview” regarding his connections with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.
  • The House Oversight Committee, which sent a letter signed by 16 members of Congress, has requested Andrew respond by this Thursday.
  • Congressman Suhas Subramanyam stated that Andrew appears in more evidence and will be “sorely disappointed” if he hopes the story will disappear by ignoring the committee.
  • The committee’s letter cited “financial records containing notations such as ‘massage for Andrew’” as raising serious questions.
  • Andrew, who denies any wrongdoing and has been stripped of his royal titles, is also facing allegations that he tried to get the Metropolitan Police to investigate Virginia Giuffre.
