Congress asks Andrew to testify in Jeffrey Epstein investigation
- US Congress members have formally requested an interview with Andrew Mountbatten Windsor regarding his links to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
- The Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, investigating Epstein's sex trafficking operations, cited financial records mentioning “massage for Andrew.”
- The request highlights “well-documented allegations” involving Andrew and Virginia Giuffre, alongside a 2011 email exchange.
- The committee said this “further confirms our suspicion that you may have valuable information about the crimes committed by Mr Epstein and his co-conspirators”, and asks for a response by 20 November.
- This development follows Andrew being stripped of his HRH title and evicted from Royal Lodge by King Charles, with lawyers and UK officials also urging him to testify.