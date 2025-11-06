Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Congress asks Andrew to testify in Jeffrey Epstein investigation

Emails from Andrew Mountbatten Windsor to Jeffrey Epstein have been revealed
Emails from Andrew Mountbatten Windsor to Jeffrey Epstein have been revealed (PA Archive)
  • US Congress members have formally requested an interview with Andrew Mountbatten Windsor regarding his links to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
  • The Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, investigating Epstein's sex trafficking operations, cited financial records mentioning “massage for Andrew.”
  • The request highlights “well-documented allegations” involving Andrew and Virginia Giuffre, alongside a 2011 email exchange.
  • The committee said this “further confirms our suspicion that you may have valuable information about the crimes committed by Mr Epstein and his co-conspirators”, and asks for a response by 20 November.
  • This development follows Andrew being stripped of his HRH title and evicted from Royal Lodge by King Charles, with lawyers and UK officials also urging him to testify.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in