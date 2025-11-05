Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Historic royal monument ‘eroding’ due to deluge of tourists

The Prince Albert Cairn was built in 1862 by Queen Victoria
The Prince Albert Cairn was built in 1862 by Queen Victoria (Jane Barlow/PA)
  • Prince Albert's pyramid at Balmoral is undergoing a major repair and restoration project due to severe erosion.
  • The 11-metre-high cairn was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1862 to memorialise her husband, Prince Albert, following his death.
  • The erosion of the ground surrounding the cairn is attributed to an increase in visitor footfall on the walking path.
  • The ongoing work aims to stabilise the structure and restore the landscape around the pyramid for future generations.
  • Balmoral Castle, the royal family's Highland residence, attracts approximately 70,000 visitors annually.
