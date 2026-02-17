Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Actor faces backlash after changing her LinkedIn Open to Work status

  • Indonesian actor Prilly Latuconsina faced criticism for using LinkedIn's “Open to Work” badge as part of a marketing campaign.
  • Latuconsina, 29, posted on 26 January, stating she wanted to gain experience in offline sales outside the entertainment industry.
  • The post, which garnered over 30,000 reactions and job offers, was later revealed to be a marketing stunt, reportedly for toothpaste brand Sensodyne.
  • Jobseekers in Indonesia reacted negatively, viewing the stunt as insensitive given the country's significant unemployment challenges, with 7.35 million people unemployed as of November 2025.
  • Following the backlash, Latuconsina issued an apology in February, acknowledging the hurt caused, and the collaboration with Sensodyne appeared to be cancelled.
