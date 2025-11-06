Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Huge rise in far-right cases sent to anti-terror programme Prevent

A record number of people were referred to the government's anti-extremism scheme
A record number of people were referred to the government's anti-extremism scheme (PA Archive)
  • A record 8,778 individuals were referred to the government's anti-extremism scheme, Prevent, in the year to March 2025, marking a 27 per cent increase.
  • Extreme right-wing concerns accounted for 21 per cent of referrals, surpassing Islamist extremism at 10 per cent, while the largest proportion (56 per cent) fell under the 'no ideology' category.
  • Counter-terrorism officials noted a significant rise in referrals following the Southport murders, with concerns raised about the capacity to manage complex cases involving individuals with mixed or no clear ideology.
  • Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor advocated for increased mental health services to support violence-fixated individuals, highlighting the strain on counter-terrorism policing.
  • The data revealed that four in ten referrals were children aged 11 to 15, and over a third of all referred individuals had a mental health or neurodiversity condition.
