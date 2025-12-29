Trump announces first land attack by US in Venezuela
- President Trump claimed the U.S. military struck a "big facility" in Venezuela on Christmas Eve, stating they "hit them very hard."
- The president provided no further details on the alleged military action, with the Pentagon referring inquiries to the White House.
- If confirmed, this would mark the first known land attack within Venezuela as part of the administration's ongoing pressure campaign against the nation.
- The U.S. has previously conducted strikes on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean, amassed warships, authorised CIA covert operations, and seized oil tankers in the region.
- Trump justified these actions by citing Venezuela's oil, alleged drug trafficking, and the sending of criminals, while facing pushback from some lawmakers and mixed public opinion.