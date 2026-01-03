Trump releases ‘first picture’ of Nicolas Maduro after capture by US forces
- Donald Trump has shared an image on Truth Social purporting to show Nicolas Maduro travelling to New York aboard the USS Iwo Jima.
- The photograph depicts Maduro wearing a flotation device and protective headphones.
- An individual with a DEA-emblazoned jacket is visible nearby as Maduro appears to drink from a water bottle.
- President Trump hailed the capture of Venezuelan President Maduro as “an amazing thing” after revealing details of the unprecedented U.S. operation.
- The Maduro and his wife have been indicted with several offenses, including Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy.