How a prehistoric teenager survived serious injures from a lion attack for months
- A new study suggests a teenage boy, living over 6,000 years ago in what is now Bulgaria, survived a lion attack.
- Archaeologists uncovered his remains, revealing multiple bite marks on his skull, which were identified as being from a lion's carnassial tooth.
- Despite severe injuries, including potential brain damage, the boy lived for at least two to three months after the attack.
- His survival and the healing of his wounds indicate that he received care and support from his community.
- This discovery offers insights into the social structure and care for disabled individuals during the Eneolithic period, as well as the historical range of lions in Eastern Europe.