Another European country bans e-scooters
- Prague is set to outlaw electric scooter rentals from January 2026, following a decision by city councillors.
- The ban was confirmed by deputy mayor for transport Zdenek Hrib, who stated that e-scooters caused "chaos on sidewalks" and were often used more as a tourist attraction than a means of transport.
- New regulations, approved on Monday, will remove any provision for shared electric scooter services, effectively ending their operation in the Czech capital.
- Officials cited complaints from residents regarding safety concerns, such as scooters whizzing on pavements and blocking public spaces, and noted higher accident rates compared to bikes.
- Prague joins other European cities like Paris and Madrid in cracking down on e-scooter rentals, with the city aiming to promote shared bicycle services instead.