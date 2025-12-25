Christmas Eve Powerball player wins second-largest US lottery prize ever
- An unnamed Powerball player from Arkansas won a $1.87 billion jackpot on Christmas Eve, making it the second-largest US lottery prize ever.
- The winning numbers were 4, 25, 31, 52, 59, with a red Powerball 19 and a Power Play multiplier of 2.
- The winner has the option to receive the full amount annuitised over 30 years or take a pre-tax lump sum of $834.9 million.
- This significant win could make the individual wealthier than several prominent celebrities, including Rihanna and Taylor Swift.
- The odds of securing the Powerball jackpot are a staggering 1 in 292.2 million, with the largest ever win recorded at $2.04 billion in November 2022.