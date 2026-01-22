Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Winning Powerball numbers drawn - and lucky player faces a tough decision

A lucky lottery player in Roanoke Rapids just won a $209.3 million Powerball jackpot
A lucky lottery player in Roanoke Rapids just won a $209.3 million Powerball jackpot (Getty Images)
  • A lottery player in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, won the $209.3 million Powerball jackpot Wednesday.
  • The single winning ticket successfully matched all six numbers. The winning numbers in the drawing were 11–26−27−53−55 and the Powerball was 12.
  • The winner has the choice of receiving the full $209.3 million as an annuity over 29 years or a lump sum payment of $95.3 million, though they’ll still face taxes regardless of
  • Mark Michalko, CEO of the N.C. Education Lottery, congratulated the winner and warned them to sign their ticket and claim the prize within 180 days.
  • The win marks North Carolina's sixth Powerball jackpot and its eighth overall jackpot in either Powerball or Mega Millions.

