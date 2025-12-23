Last night’s Powerball numbers as jackpot soars to $1.7bn
- The Powerball jackpot has surged to an estimated $1.7 billion after 46 consecutive drawings failed to produce a grand prize winner.
- The winning numbers drawn on Monday night were 3, 18, 36, 41, 54, with Powerball 7.
- The next drawing is scheduled for Christmas Eve on Wednesday, with the prize expected to be the fourth-largest in US lottery history.
- Winners typically opt for the cash option, which for this jackpot would be an estimated $735.3 million.
- The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, with tickets costing $2 and available in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.