Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Powerball jackpot soars to $875M but winner faces immediately losing half

Some states have further taxes on lottery winning, which could see the number drop even lower
Some states have further taxes on lottery winning, which could see the number drop even lower (Getty Images)
  • The Powerball jackpot has soared to $875 million, making it the second largest prize this year in the United States and the seventh biggest in the game's history.
  • This significant increase follows Saturday's draw where no one claimed the winning numbers, with the next draw scheduled for Monday night.
  • Four people secured $1 million prizes in Saturday's draw, with tickets purchased in Florida, Georgia, Texas, and New Jersey.
  • The winner of the $875 million prize will face odds of approximately 1 in 292 million and can choose between 30 annualized payments or a pre-tax lump sum of $403.6 million.
  • If the winner picks the lump sum, the federal withholding tax, which stands at 24 percent, will be applied, knocking down the win to $306.7 million.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in