Powerball reaches staggering $1.7B jackpot for Christmas Eve draw
- The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s Christmas Eve drawing is estimated at $1.7 billion, with a cash value of $781.3 million.
- This jackpot ranks as the fourth largest in Powerball history and among all US lottery games.
- The prize increased after no ticket matched all six numbers in the previous draw, marking the 47th drawing in this record-breaking jackpot run.
- Despite no jackpot winner, nine tickets across various US states secured $1 million prizes by matching five white balls in the last drawing.
- Players have the option to receive the prize as an annuitised payment over 30 years or a one-off lump sum, both before taxes.