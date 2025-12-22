Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Here are the odds of winning Monday’s $1.6bn Powerball jackpot

The odds of winning the jackpot on Monday stand at 1 in 292.2 million
  • The Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $1.6 billion, making it one of the largest lottery prizes in US history.
  • This substantial sum is available after no ticket matched all six winning numbers in Saturday's draw.
  • The next drawing is scheduled for Monday, with the odds of winning the jackpot standing at 1 in 292.2 million.
  • A winner can opt for a lump-sum payment estimated at $735.3 million or the annuitised $1.6 billion, both figures being before taxes.
  • Profits generated from Powerball ticket sales are used by states to support public education and various other services.
