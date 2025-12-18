Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.5 billion after winning numbers drawn

Powerball winner wins lawsuit to keep $2bn prize after ticket theft accusation
  • The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s draw is estimated at $1.5 billion, with a cash value of $686.5 million.
  • The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing were: 25-33-53-62-66, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 4.
  • This current jackpot ranks as the fifth-largest in Powerball history and the seventh-largest among all US lottery jackpots.
  • Saturday's drawing will be the 45th in the current jackpot run, setting a new game record for the most drawings in a single jackpot cycle.
  • This marks only the second occasion in Powerball history that the game has produced consecutive jackpots exceeding $1 billion.

