Winter storm: 800,000 power outages reported with more snow and ice on the way
- A massive winter storm is causing widespread sleet, freezing rain, and snow across the United States, stretching from New Mexico to New England, leading to frigid temperatures and hazardous conditions.
- The storm has resulted in nearly 800,000 power outages, with Tennessee, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi being the worst-affected states, according to Poweroutage.us.
- Over 10,000 flights have been canceled and 8,000 delayed, significantly impacting major hubs across the country.
- Officials warn that bitterly cold temperatures following the storm will prolong dangerous conditions and hinder recovery efforts for power and infrastructure.
- President Donald Trump approved emergency declarations for numerous states, and federal agencies have pre-positioned resources to assist with the widespread impact.