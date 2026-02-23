Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Mass power outages, school closings and flight chaos as bomb cyclone hits US

Millions of people in New York City and a large swath of the northeastern U.S. were stuck at home under road travel bans and blizzard warnings Monday
Millions of people in New York City and a large swath of the northeastern U.S. were stuck at home under road travel bans and blizzard warnings Monday (AFP via Getty Images)
  • More than 5,000 flights in and out of the United States have been canceled for Monday as the northeast experiences dangerous blizzard conditions during a bomb cyclone.
  • Power outages left more than 568,000 customers in the dark along the East Coast Monday, including about 202,000 customers in Massachusetts and 131,000 in New Jersey, according to PowerOutage.us. Delaware, Rhode Island, Maryland and New York were also hit with significant outages.
  • New York City and Boston canceled school for Monday, while Philadelphia switched to online learning. New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani called it the “first old-school snow day since 2019.”
  • “The combination of heavy snowfall and strong winds will continue to produce blizzard conditions along the Northeastern Seaboard,” the weather service warned. “Sharply reduced visibility will make travel extremely treacherous across these areas.”
  • The storm is a “classic bomb cyclone/nor’easter off the Northeast coast," the agency said. A bomb cyclone is when a storm drops at least 24 millibars in pressure in 24 hours.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in