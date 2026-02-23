Mass power outages, school closings and flight chaos as bomb cyclone hits US
- More than 5,000 flights in and out of the United States have been canceled for Monday as the northeast experiences dangerous blizzard conditions during a bomb cyclone.
- Power outages left more than 568,000 customers in the dark along the East Coast Monday, including about 202,000 customers in Massachusetts and 131,000 in New Jersey, according to PowerOutage.us. Delaware, Rhode Island, Maryland and New York were also hit with significant outages.
- New York City and Boston canceled school for Monday, while Philadelphia switched to online learning. New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani called it the “first old-school snow day since 2019.”
- “The combination of heavy snowfall and strong winds will continue to produce blizzard conditions along the Northeastern Seaboard,” the weather service warned. “Sharply reduced visibility will make travel extremely treacherous across these areas.”
- The storm is a “classic bomb cyclone/nor’easter off the Northeast coast," the agency said. A bomb cyclone is when a storm drops at least 24 millibars in pressure in 24 hours.
