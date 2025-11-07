Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Airport chaos after passenger catches fire in Qantas business lounge

The Qantas business lounge was evacuated [stock image]
The Qantas business lounge was evacuated [stock image] (Getty/iStock)
  • A Qantas business lounge at Melbourne Airport was evacuated after a passenger's power bank ignited in his trouser pocket.
  • The 50-year-old man sustained significant burn injuries to his leg and fingers and was subsequently taken to hospital.
  • Around 150 passengers were promptly evacuated from the lounge by staff following the incident, which occurred around 11 am on Thursday.
  • Qantas confirmed the event, stating the lounge was evacuated as a precaution, and is now reviewing its policies on lithium battery devices.
  • This incident underscores increasing aviation safety concerns regarding lithium battery devices, prompting airlines worldwide to tighten rules on their carriage and use.
