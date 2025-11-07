Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

Independent Bulletin

Poundland urgently recalls food product over fears it ‘may contain glass’

Poundland is recalling the popular snack
Poundland is recalling the popular snack (PA Wire)
  • Poundland has issued a recall for its The Tasty Snack Co. Roasted and Salted Cashews over fears the product may contain glass.
  • Customers are advised not to eat the nuts and to return them to any Poundland store for a full refund, with no receipt necessary.
  • The recall specifically applies to 100g bags with the batch code 56T 25255 and a best before date of 19 July 2026.
  • The Food Standards Agency (FSA) supported the recall, highlighting the potential for glass fragments to cause damage, irritation, and bleeding if swallowed.
  • Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores selling the affected nuts to inform customers about the recall.
