Aviation boss accepts ‘systemic failures’ in jet and helicopter disaster

Moment US army helicopter wreckage emerges from the river after DC plane crash
  • The head of the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Bryan Bedford, admitted that the agency's systemic failures directly caused a mid-air collision that claimed 67 lives.
  • The incident, involving an American Airlines regional jet and an Army Black Hawk helicopter near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, marked the deadliest US aviation disaster since 2001.
  • The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) concluded the accident resulted from the FAA permitting helicopters to operate near the airport without adequate safeguards and failing to implement safety recommendations.
  • Bedford stated the FAA does not dispute the NTSB's findings, confirming many recommendations have already been acted upon, with others under evaluation.
  • The FAA has since made a permanent change to ensure helicopters and planes no longer share the same airspace around the airport, with additional NTSB recommendations expected.
