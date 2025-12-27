Our top five feel-good news stories of 2025
- The past year has been characterised by turbulent global events, including conflicts and natural disasters.
- Despite the challenges, there have been positive news stories throughout the year.
- One notable positive development was Pope Francis's Popemobile being converted into a mobile health clinic for children in Gaza.
- Another highlight included the Lionesses securing their second Euros trophy victory.
- Watch the video for a look back at inspiring moments amidst a challenging news cycle.