Our top five feel-good news stories of 2025

Watch the top five feel good stories of 2025
  • The past year has been characterised by turbulent global events, including conflicts and natural disasters.
  • Despite the challenges, there have been positive news stories throughout the year.
  • One notable positive development was Pope Francis's Popemobile being converted into a mobile health clinic for children in Gaza.
  • Another highlight included the Lionesses securing their second Euros trophy victory.
  • Watch the video for a look back at inspiring moments amidst a challenging news cycle.
