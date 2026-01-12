How ‘Port Talbot’s Pompeii’ was found hidden on the edge of town
- The buried remains of the largest Roman villa ever discovered in Wales have been found beneath parkland in Margam Park, near Port Talbot, described as "Port Talbot's Pompeii".
- Geophysical surveys by Swansea University's Centre for Heritage Research and Training (CHART) revealed the unexpectedly large complex, which is considered to be of unmatched scale and preservation in the region.
- Archaeologists anticipate finding mosaics, paved floors, painted wall plasters, underfloor heating systems, and potentially high-status sculptures due to the site's undisturbed location in an ancient deer park.
- The villa, which would have been a significant centre of power, is expected to offer unparalleled information about Wales's national story and change understanding of Roman Britain and Wales.
- The discovery is part of a collaborative project aimed at invigorating local interest in the area's rich history, engaging communities, and highlighting heritage as a key asset for Neath Port Talbot.