Travellers impacted by IT issues at French border

  • Ferry passengers at the Port of Dover faced delays of up to an hour on Saturday due to IT issues affecting French border controls.
  • The disruption began on Saturday morning, coinciding with the peak Christmas getaway period, which is expected to be the busiest on record.
  • The Port of Dover is working with partner agencies to resolve the problems and has advised passengers not to arrive more than two hours before their sailing.
  • P&O Ferries noted large queues on approach roads but smooth check-in once passengers reach the port, urging customers to allow extra travel time.
  • An estimated 37.5 million leisure car trips are planned across the UK between Wednesday and Christmas Eve, prompting advice for careful planning and patience.
