Travellers impacted by IT issues at French border
- Ferry passengers at the Port of Dover faced delays of up to an hour on Saturday due to IT issues affecting French border controls.
- The disruption began on Saturday morning, coinciding with the peak Christmas getaway period, which is expected to be the busiest on record.
- The Port of Dover is working with partner agencies to resolve the problems and has advised passengers not to arrive more than two hours before their sailing.
- P&O Ferries noted large queues on approach roads but smooth check-in once passengers reach the port, urging customers to allow extra travel time.
- An estimated 37.5 million leisure car trips are planned across the UK between Wednesday and Christmas Eve, prompting advice for careful planning and patience.