Hundreds of cars have just stopped working in Russia
- Hundreds of Porsche cars in Russia have stopped working due to an issue with their satellite-based security system.
- Owners reported various problems, including engines failing to start, shutting down shortly after ignition, or being locked out of their vehicles.
- The issue affects Porsche models built after 2013 that are fitted with the anti-theft Vehicle Tracking System (VTS), which immobilises the engine if satellite connectivity is lost.
- A representative for Russia’s largest dealership group, Rolf, suggested the problem could be an act of deliberate sabotage, though no evidence was offered.
- Porsche suspended commercial operations in Russia following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, leaving no official support for owners, although some dealerships are reportedly offering a manual fix.