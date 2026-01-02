Porsche recalls nearly 175,000 cars due to safety issue
- Porsche is recalling over 170,000 vehicles due to a rearview camera defect that may prevent images from displaying when reversing.
- The recall affects 173,538 vehicles, including various Cayenne, 911, Taycan, and Panamera models from 2019 to 2025.
- The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) found the vehicles failed to meet federal rear visibility safety standards, increasing the risk of a crash.
- Porsche dealerships will update the driver assistance software free of charge to rectify the issue.
- Owners are expected to receive notification letters regarding the recall by 16 February 2026.