PornHub criticises UK’s ‘failed safety system’ as new access is restricted

Sam Hall
LBC caller points out flaw in Online Safety Act
  • PornHub's parent company, Aylo, will restrict access for new users in the UK from February, citing the "failed system" created by the Online Safety Act.
  • The decision follows the introduction of the Online Safety Act in July, which mandates strong age verification for pornography sites to prevent children from accessing harmful material.
  • Aylo criticised the Act, stating it has made the internet more dangerous for both minors and adults and jeopardises the privacy and personal data of UK citizens.
  • Existing age-verified UK users will retain access to Pornhub, but new registrations will be blocked.
  • Ofcom stated that porn services have a choice between implementing age checks or blocking access, and they will continue to enforce the rules, noting widespread adoption among other sites.
