Diners divided over US fast-food chain’s flavourful twist to its main dishes

Popeyes was founded in New Orleans in 1972 and launched its first UK location in East London in 2021.
  • U.S. fast-food chain Popeyes has introduced 'mega dips' to its UK restaurants, offering supersized portions of sauce for the first time.
  • Popeyes, which originated in New Orleans in 1972, has expanded rapidly in the UK since 2021 and now boasts over 100 locations.
  • The 'mega dips' are served in drink cup-sized containers and include permanent flavours 'Mega Kickback' (2,552 kcal) and 'Mega Ranch' (2,380 kcal) alongside a limited-time 'Mega Cheese' (527 kcal), each priced at £3.99.
  • The introduction of these large-scale dips has elicited mixed reactions from customers, with some expressing enthusiasm and others criticising the adoption of U.S. portion sizes.
  • Dave Hoskins, head of food at Popeyes UK, explained that the oversized dips were inspired by a global demand for larger sauce portions and are designed to enhance the flavour of their chicken.
