Pope Leo XIV faces his first crisis with a threat of schism

For the Vatican, papal consent for the consecration of bishops is a fundamental doctrine, guaranteeing the lineage of apostolic succession from Christ’s original apostles
For the Vatican, papal consent for the consecration of bishops is a fundamental doctrine, guaranteeing the lineage of apostolic succession from Christ’s original apostles (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Pope Leo XIV is confronting a major crisis as the traditionalist Society of St Pius X (SSPX) plans to consecrate new bishops without papal consent, threatening a revival of schism.
  • The Swiss-based SSPX, which opposes the modernising reforms of the 1960s Second Vatican Council, previously caused a schism in 1988 by consecrating bishops without Vatican approval.
  • Consecrating bishops without papal consent is considered a grave threat to church unity and a direct cause of schism, incurring automatic excommunication under church law.
  • Previous attempts at reconciliation, including Pope Benedict XVI lifting excommunications and easing restrictions on the Latin Mass, were complicated by controversies and later reversed by Pope Francis.
  • Despite Pope Leo XIV's efforts for dialogue, the SSPX stated it must proceed with consecrations on July 1 to safeguard its future, though the Vatican indicates negotiations remain open to avoid rifts.
