Pope Leo makes new plea as he hits out at growing disparity between poor and wealthy
- Pope Leo XIV has released his first teaching document, "I have loved you", which strongly condemns the wealthy elite and aligns with Pope Francis's views on social and economic injustice.
- The 100-page document, initially started by Pope Francis, was completed and signed by Pope Leo, who frequently cites his predecessor's criticisms of the "economy that kills" and trickle-down economics.
- The text reaffirms the Catholic Church's "preferential option for the poor", tracing its historical commitment to the disadvantaged and calling for renewed efforts to fix poverty's structural causes.
- Pope Leo highlights the growing disparity between a wealthy elite living in comfort and an increasing number of poor, urging the Church to fulfil its deepest vocation by caring for the weakest.
- As an American, Pope Leo believes his embrace of these teachings cannot be dismissed as a misunderstanding of the US context, further solidifying the Church's focus on the most vulnerable.