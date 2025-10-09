Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

Pope Leo makes new plea as he hits out at growing disparity between poor and wealthy

Vatican releases new Pope Leo fundraising video amid financial crisis
  • Pope Leo XIV has released his first teaching document, "I have loved you", which strongly condemns the wealthy elite and aligns with Pope Francis's views on social and economic injustice.
  • The 100-page document, initially started by Pope Francis, was completed and signed by Pope Leo, who frequently cites his predecessor's criticisms of the "economy that kills" and trickle-down economics.
  • The text reaffirms the Catholic Church's "preferential option for the poor", tracing its historical commitment to the disadvantaged and calling for renewed efforts to fix poverty's structural causes.
  • Pope Leo highlights the growing disparity between a wealthy elite living in comfort and an increasing number of poor, urging the Church to fulfil its deepest vocation by caring for the weakest.
  • As an American, Pope Leo believes his embrace of these teachings cannot be dismissed as a misunderstanding of the US context, further solidifying the Church's focus on the most vulnerable.
