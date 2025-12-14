Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Pope Leo uses special Mass to highlight prison overcrowding

Pope Leo XIV gestures as he celebrates a Mass on the occasion of the Jubilee of Prisoners in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican
Pope Leo XIV gestures as he celebrates a Mass on the occasion of the Jubilee of Prisoners in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • Pope Leo XIV strongly criticised prison overcrowding and inadequate inmate rehabilitation programmes during a special Mass at the Vatican.
  • The event, marking the final occasion of the Holy Year 2025, was attended by an estimated 6,000 individuals, including detainees, guards, and chaplains from 90 countries.
  • In his homily, Pope Leo XIV highlighted poor conditions even in wealthier nations and urged for charity and forgiveness towards prisoners and their custodians.
  • He echoed Pope Francis's previous calls for governments worldwide to offer prison amnesties and pardons, a tradition of the Catholic Church's Jubilee.
  • The Pope's remarks come as Italy faces a longstanding issue of prison overcrowding, with facilities operating at 135 per cent overcapacity and a significant increase in complaints of inhuman treatment.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in