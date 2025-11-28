Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Huge cheers as Pope Leo XIV arrives in Turkey for his foreign visit

Pope Leo XIV arrives at Holy Spirit Cathedral in Istanbul
  • Pope Leo XIV received an enthusiastic welcome from Turkey's Catholic community on his first full day, greeted by cheers at Istanbul’s Cathedral of the Holy Spirit.
  • A central purpose of his visit is to commemorate the 1,700th anniversary of the 325 AD Council of Nicaea, which formulated the foundational Nicaean Creed.
  • The anniversary commemoration will take place in Iznik, the original site of the council, where Pope Leo will preside alongside Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.
  • Following Turkey, Pope Leo will travel to Lebanon to bolster the Christian community and advocate for justice regarding the 2020 Beirut port blast.
  • He is scheduled to spend time in silent prayer at the Beirut port blast site on 2 December, with Lebanese citizens hoping he will demand accountability for the stalled investigation.
