Pope Leo to embark on journey originally planned by Francis

  • Pope Leo XIV is scheduled to make his first foreign trip next month, visiting Turkey from 27-30 November and Lebanon from 30 November to 2 December.
  • This pilgrimage is symbolically significant for both Christian and Muslim communities and fulfils a journey originally planned by his predecessor, Pope Francis.
  • In Turkey, Pope Leo will visit Iznik to commemorate the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicea, an event crucial for Catholic-Orthodox relations.
  • The trip will allow the first American Pope to discuss peace in the Middle East and highlight the challenges faced by Christians in the region.
  • The Vatican is particularly concerned about Lebanon's instability, which threatens the continued presence of its Christian community amidst an economic crisis and ongoing regional conflicts.
