Pope snubs Trump’s controversial Board of Peace

Related: Trump cracks jokes at Davos while assessing world leaders at Board of Peace
  • Pope Leo XIV has declined Donald Trump's invitation to join his proposed "Board of Peace", a senior Vatican official confirmed.
  • Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s secretary of state, said that the Pope had concerns, particularly that the United Nations should be the primary body managing international crisis situations.
  • The "Board of Peace" was initially conceived by Mr Trump to supervise the Gaza ceasefire and reconstruction, but its remit has since expanded to address a range of global disputes.
  • Concerns have been raised regarding the board's line-up, including the invitations extended to Russia's Vladimir Putin and Irael’s Benjamin Netanyahu.
  • Despite the controversies, several countries, including Armenia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates, have committed to joining the initiative.
