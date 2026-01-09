Pope Leo to visit Madrid, Barcelona and the Canary Islands
- Pope Leo XIV is planning a visit to Spain, including the Canary Islands, to fulfil Pope Francis’ wish of visiting a key migration entry point to Europe.
- Cardinal José Cobo Cano, the archbishop of Madrid, announced the plans after meeting with a top Vatican official to discuss the itinerary.
- While June had been rumoured, the exact timing of the trip remains uncertain, though it would mark Leo's first known travel plans for 2026.
- The proposed itinerary includes visits to Madrid and Barcelona, where Pope Leo XIV would visit the Sagrada Familia basilica, coinciding with the 100th anniversary of its architect Antoni Gaudí's death.
- The Canary Islands are a significant part of the visit due to the large numbers of migrant arrivals from West Africa, reflecting Pope Francis's longstanding outreach to migrants and refugees.