Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Pope Leo appoints Bishop Richard Moth as the 12th Archbishop of Westminster

Aine Fox
Related: Pope Leo and priest Guilherme surprise worshippers with electronic rave party
  • Pope Leo has appointed Bishop Richard Moth as the 12th Archbishop of Westminster, making him the new leader of Catholics in England and Wales.
  • Bishop Moth, previously the Bishop of Arundel and Brighton, will replace Cardinal Vincent Nichols, who is retiring after turning 80.
  • The installation of Archbishop-elect Moth is scheduled to take place at Westminster Cathedral on 14 February.
  • Cardinal Nichols had faced criticism following a 2020 report by the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA), which found he "seemingly put the reputation of the church" above his duty to sex assault victims.
  • Bishop Moth expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him and looks forward to serving the priests and people of Westminster.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in