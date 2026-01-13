Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nobel Peace Prize winner’s request to Pope Leo

  • Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado held a private audience with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican.
  • During the meeting, Ms Machado appealed to the Pontiff to intercede for the release of hundreds of political prisoners currently held in Venezuela.
  • The encounter, which was not publicly listed on Pope Leo's schedule, was later confirmed by the Vatican, and Ms Machado also met with Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin.
  • Pope Leo XIV has previously called for Venezuela to remain an independent country, expressing deep concern for human and civil rights in the Latin American nation.
  • Ms Machado, who recently accepted her 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, dedicated it to U.S. President Donald Trump and the Venezuelan people, though the prize cannot be shared or revoked.
