The Vatican reveals Pope Leo’s favourite films
- Pope Leo is set to host approximately three dozen Hollywood stars and Oscar-winning directors at the Vatican this weekend.
- The guest list includes prominent figures such as Cate Blanchett, Chris Pine, Adam Scott, Spike Lee, George Miller, and Gus Van Sant.
- The pontiff's objective is to foster dialogue with the cinema world, examining how artistic creativity can support the Church's mission and human values.
- Organised by the Vatican's culture office, this special audience forms part of the Church's ongoing Holy Year.
- In anticipation of the event, the Vatican disclosed Pope Leo's four favourite films: It's a Wonderful Life, The Sound of Music, Ordinary People, and Life Is Beautiful.