The Vatican reveals Pope Leo’s favourite films

Pope Leo XIV shakes hands with actor Robert De Niro at the Vatican
Pope Leo XIV shakes hands with actor Robert De Niro at the Vatican (Vatican Media)
  • Pope Leo is set to host approximately three dozen Hollywood stars and Oscar-winning directors at the Vatican this weekend.
  • The guest list includes prominent figures such as Cate Blanchett, Chris Pine, Adam Scott, Spike Lee, George Miller, and Gus Van Sant.
  • The pontiff's objective is to foster dialogue with the cinema world, examining how artistic creativity can support the Church's mission and human values.
  • Organised by the Vatican's culture office, this special audience forms part of the Church's ongoing Holy Year.
  • In anticipation of the event, the Vatican disclosed Pope Leo's four favourite films: It's a Wonderful Life, The Sound of Music, Ordinary People, and Life Is Beautiful.
