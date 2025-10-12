Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Sexual misconduct and discrimination complaints against police officers surge

Metropolitan Police boss apologises for London officers' 'racist' and 'misogynistic' behaviour
  • Sexual misconduct and discrimination complaints against police officers have doubled in five years, reaching record highs.
  • Police forces received 404 sexual misconduct complaints in 2024-25, the highest on record, yet over half of all claims between 2020 and 2024 went uninvestigated.
  • Allegations of sexual conduct increased by 103 per cent since 2020, twice the rate of other police complaints, with 70 per cent of recent claims being for sexual assault.
  • The rise follows damning revelations of misogyny within the Metropolitan Police and high-profile cases such as the murders by Wayne Couzens and the serial rapes by David Carrick.
  • Police chiefs acknowledge the issue, with Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley apologising, and campaigners urging forces to take all complaints seriously and address police-perpetrated sexual violence.
