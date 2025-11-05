Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police searching for owner of ‘childlike sex doll’ found in Devon

Police in Devon initially responded to reports of a child's body found in a black plastic bag
Police in Devon initially responded to reports of a child's body found in a black plastic bag (PA Archive)
  • Police in Devon initially responded to reports of a child's body found in a black plastic bag near Awliscombe on 18 October.
  • Emergency services treated the discovery as a major incident, closing roads and calling in forensic experts based on initial observations.
  • It was later confirmed that the suspected body was, in fact, an "incredibly lifelike, fully weighted childlike sex doll".
  • Devon and Cornwall Police expressed deep concern over the discovery and are actively searching for the doll's owner.
  • The incident follows reports of similar dolls being sold on online marketplaces, leading Shein to ban all sex-doll products and launch an internal investigation.
