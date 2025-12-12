Police smash car window to rescue baby locked inside as temperatures soar
- Police officers in Florida rescued a 16-month-old baby from a hot car on Friday, 5 December, when temperatures reached 29C (85F).
- The child's mother called 999 after accidentally leaving the keys inside the vehicle, which had its engine off and windows rolled up.
- Footage from Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office shows officers smashing a window to free the infant from the car in a parking lot.
- The baby showed signs of distress due to the heat but was thankfully unharmed after being rescued.
- Authorities treated the incident as an accident, confirming that no criminal wrongdoing had occurred.