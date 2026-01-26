New target set for how quickly 999 calls should be answered
- Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is set to unveil major reforms to policing in England and Wales on Monday.
- New targets will require police forces to answer 999 calls within 10 seconds and attend serious incidents within 15 minutes in cities or 20 minutes in rural areas.
- The reforms include the creation of a new National Police Service (NPS), dubbed 'Britain's FBI', which will take over responsibility for counter-terrorism, fraud, and organised crime investigations.
- This new super force aims to free up local forces to tackle everyday crime, with plans also to radically reduce the current 43 police forces.
- Police officers in England and Wales will be required to hold and renew a 'licence to practice' throughout their careers, ensuring ongoing training and professional standards.