Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

New target set for how quickly 999 calls should be answered

Mahmood: Trump praise of UK troops may be ‘good as it gets’ by way of apology
  • Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is set to unveil major reforms to policing in England and Wales on Monday.
  • New targets will require police forces to answer 999 calls within 10 seconds and attend serious incidents within 15 minutes in cities or 20 minutes in rural areas.
  • The reforms include the creation of a new National Police Service (NPS), dubbed 'Britain's FBI', which will take over responsibility for counter-terrorism, fraud, and organised crime investigations.
  • This new super force aims to free up local forces to tackle everyday crime, with plans also to radically reduce the current 43 police forces.
  • Police officers in England and Wales will be required to hold and renew a 'licence to practice' throughout their careers, ensuring ongoing training and professional standards.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in