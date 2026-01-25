Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New ‘British FBI’ announced in major police shake-up

Mahmood: Trump praise of UK troops may be ‘good as it gets’ by way of apology
  • Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is set to announce major police reforms, including the creation of a new National Police Service (NPS), dubbed the “British FBI”.
  • The NPS will consolidate existing national and regional units, taking over complex and serious crime investigations such as counter-terrorism, fraud, and organised crime.
  • This shake-up aims to free up local forces to focus on everyday offences and address the current policing model's inability to tackle modern, complex crimes effectively.
  • The reforms are expected to significantly reduce the number of police forces in England and Wales from 43 and introduce a national police commissioner to lead the NPS.
  • The proposals have garnered support from senior policing figures, including the head of the National Crime Agency and former counter-terrorism chief, with additional plans to scrap Police and Crime Commissioners by 2028.
